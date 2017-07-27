Yes Bank net jumps 32%; board okays 1:5 stock split

Yes Bank (File Photo) Yes Bank (File Photo)

Yes Bank’s net profit increased 32 per cent to Rs 965.52 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 731.80 crore in the same quarter a year-ago. According to the bank, its total income jumped to Rs 5,785.96 crore in the April-June quarter, from Rs 4,762.83 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17. Interest income rose to Rs 4,653.80 crore during April-June of 2017-18 from Rs 3,801.83 crore same period a year ago, however, income on investments fell to Rs 902.72 crore from Rs 958.97 crore year earlier.

On Wednesday the board of directors of the bank in a meeting approved sub-division of one equity share into five, the private bank said in a regulatory filing.

“The board of directors considered and approved the sub-division of existing 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up,” said the bank in its filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the private sector lender rose to 0.97 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2017, against 0.79 per cent as on June 30, 2016. Net NPAs or bad loans too went up marginally at 0.39 per cent of net advances on June 30, 2017.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to Rs 285.78 crore in the June quarter from 206.63 crore in the year ago period. Yes Bank reported 44 per cent growth in net interest income to Rs 1,808.90 crore in Q1, driven by growth in advances and current account and savings accounts deposits.

