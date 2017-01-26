Wipro Q3 net profit falls 0.9 per cent

Wipro, India’s third largest information technology (IT) services exporter, has reported a marginal decline of 0.9 per cent in net profit on a sequential basis for the December quarter, due to cross-currency movements and a slower business momentum. This also reflected in a dip in its revenues resulting in a performance which was below market expectations.

The net profit at the end of the quarter stood at $309 million as compared to $312 million in the second quarter of the fiscal.

Watch What Else Is making News

The revenues from the IT services business of Wipro stood at $1.90 billion, a sequential dip of 0.7 per cent that was below the revenue guidance it had provided earlier of 0-2 per cent.

For the fourth quarter of FY17, Wipro has provided a revenue guidance in the range of $1.922 billion to $1.94 billion which translates into a sequential growth rate of 1-2 per cent.

Given this guidance, it looks like Wipro will close the financial year with a revenue growth of below 5 per cent.

The Wipro scrip closed at Rs 473.45 on BSE on Wednesday falling 1.59 per cent. The financial performance of Wipro mirrors the trend in the Indian IT industry where peers like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys recorded a flattish or dip in revenue growth. TCS recorded a sequential revenue growth of 0.4 per cent while it was a decline of 1.4 per cent for Infosys.