Who is Nisaba Godrej?

Nisaba Godrej. (Source: Twitter) Nisaba Godrej. (Source: Twitter)

Nisaba Godrej, daughter of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) chairman Adi Godrej, is set to become the executive chairperson of the company. Adi Godrej handed over the baton of the Godrej group to his younger daughter as he turned 75 on April 3. Nisaba, 38, also known as Nisa, is presently the executive director of the company.

Nisaba, who joined GCPL a decade ago, handles the corporate strategy and human capital functions for Godrej and its associate companies. She is the main hand for Godrej family Council’s working and operations and drives ‘Good & Green’ (CSR) initiatives of the group. She is among the youngest women to head a large-sized Indian company.

The GCPL has said that Nisaba has been a key architect of GCPL’s strategy and transformation in the last decade. She initiated and led Project Leapfrog in 2007, which created a playbook for GCPL to accelerate domestic organic growth through innovation and consolidation. The project also led the company to become more global by investing in emerging markets outside of India.

Nisaba completed her MBA from Harvard Business School and did her graduation in Bachelor of Science (BSc) from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Her schooling has been done from The Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai.

Nisha has two siblings Tanya Dubash and Pirojsha Godrej. She is married to Kalpesh Mehta, and has a son Zoran. They live in Mumbai.

In 2017, the group posted total sales of Rs 9,584 crore, up 10 per cent against Rs 8,742 crore of previous year. GCPL’s market capitalisation has increased 20-fold — from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, over the last ten years.

Adi Godrej will now assume the position of chairman emeritus and Vivek Gambhir will continue as managing director and CEO.

Reacting on her elevation as chairman of the company, Nisaba said: “I am honoured to assume the chairpersonship of this wonderful company. I want to thank the Board for their confidence in me. I promise to serve all GCPL’s stakeholders whole heartedly and assure them that the values our chairman has taught us, combined with his disciplined, results-driven, and humble approach, will always be the core of our DNA. I look forward to the continued guidance of the chairman emeritus to our board, Vivek and me, as we drive GCPL forward with deep ambition, hard work and a strong sense of purpose.”

