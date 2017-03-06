When Paytm chief brought live intense war among telcos!

Last month, Ambani had launched Prime offer and had said that his company would offer 20 per cent more data than the best selling plan of its competitors for the same price. Last month, Ambani had launched Prime offer and had said that his company would offer 20 per cent more data than the best selling plan of its competitors for the same price.

Rivalry among telecom players was turned live by Paytm chief on Twitter when he sought more data from his service provider Airtel but ended up getting a better offer from Reliance Jio in bargain. Payments platform Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma Sunday tweeted a screen shot of his Airtel mobile application and said, “Here is that surprise data offer in app, yet not active, …that’s 6GB while need was of 20-30 GB!”

Earlier in the day, he approached Airtel on Twitter to seek more information about a reported Rs 549 plan that offers 1 GB data limit every day. Sharma on his twitter account said that he called up Airtel customer care and got 60 GB per month data use option in place of current 15 GB monthly usage limit on Rs 2,999 plan.

Watch what else is making news:



On this, Reliance Jio offered him 56 GB mobile broadband plan for Rs 499. “@vijayshekhar Ab aur koi nahi (Now no one else)…#Jio Karo! (Do Jio) Why pay 2999 when u can get 56GB @499 without calling us,” Jio tweeted. Sharma replied Jio with joy and agreed to accept its offer.

“Now that you have said it, will get a #jio life flavour soon :-) @reliancejio,” Sharma said. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal reached out to post paid subscribers to offer more data to them starting March 13 which they can access through their mobile applications.

“We are sending some free data your way, so that you can enjoy India’s fastest mobile network a little more. You will be able to enjoy this surprise starting March 13th by logging onto My Airtel app,” Vittal said in his email to subscribers. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Jio reached out to its customers asking them to register for Jio Prime which will offer additional free data of up to 10 GB and add on services worth Rs 301 on existing plans if they recharge before March 31 for Rs 499 or above.

Last month, Ambani had launched Prime offer and had said that his company would offer 20 per cent more data than the best selling plan of its competitors for the same price.