Ahead of Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart, all you need to know about the e-tailer

US-based retailer Walmart Inc is likely to announce its acquisition of Flipkart this week, a highly anticipated deal that marks the largest investment in India’s e-commerce sector. Walmart is likely to buy between 60 and 80 per cent stake in the company, which could catapult Flipkart’s value to an estimated $15-20 billion. The acquisition will also result in three of the largest global retailers — Walmart, Amazon and Alibaba — being pitted against each other in India.

Through the deal, Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, may also acquire a small stake in Flipkart.

Ahead of the takeover, here’s what you need to know:

* Flipkart, which was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, is headquartered in Bengaluru. It has offices in Delhi and Mumbai as well. The Bansals, who are not related, met in IIT. They are both former employees of Amazon.

* Flipkart started out selling only books, but later expanded to include other products. The first book sold by the company was John Wood’s ‘Leaving Microsoft to Change the World’. It now sells eight million products across over 80 categories, including music, movies, games, electronics and mobiles. The acquisition could allow the company to move beyond the B2B segment.

* There are at least 100 million users registered with the company, which has 100,000 sellers, 21 warehouses and 10 million daily page visits.

* Flipkart’s investors include Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, Tiger Global and Accel Partners. The three companies are likely to pull out investment from the company once the deal goes through, The Indian Express reported. Other investors, Napsers Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, eBay Inc and Microsoft Corp, could see their shares reducing.

* Flipkart has acquired fashion portals Myntra-Jabong, payments unit PhonePe and logistics firm Ekart.

* According to Reuters, Flipkart’s consolidated loss increased to Rs 87.70 billion in 2017 from Rs 52.16 billion a year earlier. Its consolidated revenue went up 29 per cent to Rs 198.55 billion in the fiscal 2017.

