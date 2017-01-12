Walmart India appoints Fortuna PR as communications advisor

Walmart India operates 21 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in 9 States across India and has integrated omni-channel in all stores. (File Photo) Walmart India operates 21 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in 9 States across India and has integrated omni-channel in all stores. (File Photo)

US-based retail giant Walmart Stores’ Indian arm has appointed Fortuna Public Relations as its communications advisor. Walmart India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Stores Inc, the world’s leading retailer, and owns and operates 21 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in 9 States across India and has integrated omni-channel in all stores.

Confirming the appointment, Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice-President and Head of Corporate Affairs, Walmart India, said, “We have appointed Fortuna PR as our new communications advisor. We look forward to an engaging and rewarding relationship to achieve Walmart India’s communication objectives.”

Fortuna Public Relations’ Managing Partner Harsh Wardhan said his firm would seek to add value to Walmart India’s communications strategy through “insightful content and sustained engagements” in the retail giant’s growth journey in the country.

Fortuna is a Delhi-based communications specialist and a full-circle public relations agency with a team of more than 60 professionals. It has got more than 40 clients across financial, manufacturing, IT, infrastructure and agriculture sectors with offices across the country.