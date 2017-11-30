Walmart Foundation grants $2mn to support Indian small farmers

The project will provide farmers with knowledge, resources and services to enhance their market-readiness and expand their reach. (Express photo) The project will provide farmers with knowledge, resources and services to enhance their market-readiness and expand their reach. (Express photo)

Walmart Foundation on Thursday announced nearly USD 2 million grant to non-profit consulting firm, Agribusiness Systems International (ASI) to help small farmers in India diversify markets for their produce. The funding is aimed at providing financial support to ASI for implementation of Farmer Market Readiness Project in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation said in a statement. “The goal is to improve the livelihoods of 15,000 farmers and their families and communities over the coming two years,” it said.

The project will provide farmers with knowledge, resources and services to enhance their market-readiness and expand their reach, it added. ASI will promote closer links between buyers and farmers by facilitating meetings between farmers and diverse buyers prior to planting season to share insights into upcoming market demand, standards, and prices under the programme. It will also allow farmers to manage planting and crop rotation to maximise profits, the statement said.

Walmart Foundation Vice President, Programs Julie Gehrki said: “The approach that ASI is taking to the work is one that looks at how a range of actors – from government to financial institutions and local businesses – can all be a part of supporting farmers in this growth.” The support from Walmart Foundation to smallholder farmers in Andhra Pradesh will help unlock potential of farmer livelihoods for generations by focusing on sustainable and transparent partnerships with public and private sector supply chain actors, ASI India Country Representative Amit Singh said.

