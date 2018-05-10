Walmart-Flipkart deal: Sachin Bansal announces exit from company

Walmart-Flipkart deal: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal announced his exit from the company on Wednesday (Source: Facebook/@Sachin Bansal) Walmart-Flipkart deal: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal announced his exit from the company on Wednesday (Source: Facebook/@Sachin Bansal)

Hours after it was confirmed that US-based retailer Walmart Inc was acquiring Flipkart, the latter’s co-founder Sachin Bansal Wednesday announced his exit from the company. In a Facebook post, Sachin said it was time to “hand over the baton and move on”. Flipkart was founded by IIT Delhi graduates Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal — the two are not related — as an online bookstore in 2007.

“Flipkart truly upheld audacity and customer centricity and I got to work with the best people. We took on some of the biggest challenges and solved many complex problems for india,” Sachin said. “Sadly my work here is done and after 10 years, it’s time to hand over the baton and move on from Flipkart. But I’ll be watching and cheering from the outside — Flipsters, you better continue to do a good job!”

In a $16 billion deal, Walmart Wednesday bought 77 per cent stake in Flipkart from existing shareholders including Japan’s Softbank Group. The deal is the biggest M&A (merger and acquisition) in India so far and marks the entry of Walmart into the Indian retail business.

Looking ahead, Sachin said he is taking time off to finish personal projects, catch up on gaming and brush up on his coding skills. Binny Bansal, meanwhile, will retain his 5.5 per cent stake in the company and remain Flipkart Group CEO. Kalyan Krishnamurthy continues as CEO of Flipkart.com.

