Walmart-Flipkart deal LIVE UPDATES: Softbank CEO says US retailer is buying controlling stake

Flipkart, headquartered in Bengaluru, was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007 (Reuters/File Photo) Flipkart, headquartered in Bengaluru, was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007 (Reuters/File Photo)

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Wednesday confirmed the US-based retailer Walmart is acquiring Flipkart. Without disclosing the value of the acquisition, Son said a deal was reached on Tuesday night, Japan time, and that more details would follow. Softbank is the largest investor in Flipkart. Walmart is expected to acquire a controlling stake in Flipkart, making it the biggest deal in India’s e-commerce sector. The Indian Express had reported last week that the deal, in the final stages, could value the Bangalore-based online retailer at an estimated $15-20 billion.

Flipkart was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007. The company, which initially sold books online, gradually expanded to include other products including music, movies, games, electronics and mobiles. Today, with at least 100 million users registered on its site, the company sells eight million products across over 80 categories.

Also read | Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart: All you need to know about the e-tailer

The deal also makes India the biggest emerging market with three of the largest global retailers — Walmart, Amazon and Alibaba — now pitted against each other.