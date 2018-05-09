Walmart-Flipkart deal LIVE UPDATES: Softbank CEO says US retailer is buying controlling stake

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Wednesday confirmed the US-based retailer Walmart is acquiring Flipkart. Without disclosing the value of the acquisition, Son said a deal was reached on Tuesday night, Japan time, and that more details would follow. Softbank is the largest investor in Flipkart. Walmart is expected to acquire a controlling stake in Flipkart, making it the biggest deal in India’s e-commerce sector. The Indian Express had reported last week that the deal, in the final stages, could value the Bangalore-based online retailer at an estimated $15-20 billion.
Flipkart was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007. The company, which initially sold books online, gradually expanded to include other products including music, movies, games, electronics and mobiles. Today, with at least 100 million users registered on its site, the company sells eight million products across over 80 categories.
The deal also makes India the biggest emerging market with three of the largest global retailers — Walmart, Amazon and Alibaba — now pitted against each other.
Highlights
While the deal is expected to give Walmart greater access to an Indian e-commerce market that Morgan Stanley has estimated will grow to $200 billion in about a decade, Flipkart would get addititonal capital and expertise to battle Amazon, which has gained strong foothold in India.
Walmart stepped into Indian market in 2009 via a joint venture with Bharti Enterprises and went on to take full control of that enterprise in 2013. At present, it operates 20 wholesale clubs in India that serve small businesses.
With the acquisition of Flipkart, Walmart aims to expand in the world's second-most populous nation and strike a blow against Amazon.com Inc.
For Walmart, which has so far failed to make big inroads into markets outside the US, the deal could come as an opportunity to allocate resources in one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world and also expand its retail operations in the country that have hitherto been restricted to the cash and carry segment.