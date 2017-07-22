Vodafone India Q1 revenue falls 13.9%

During the quarter Vodafone added 2.9 million subscribers (Q4 2016: 4.4 million). It ended the June quarter with a customer base of 211.9 million. During the quarter Vodafone added 2.9 million subscribers (Q4 2016: 4.4 million). It ended the June quarter with a customer base of 211.9 million.

Vodafone India on Friday reported a 13.9 per cent decline in its service revenue, which includes forex loss, at Rs11,624 crore (GBP 1.38 billion) for the quarter ended June 2017 on account of heightened competition in mobile tariffs due to the entry of Reliance Jio.

Even as the company witnessed a decline in its data revenues, it said that data usage during the quarter showed a healthy growth. Vodafone attributed the decline in revenue to “continued price competition from the new entrant and incumbents.” However, even as the revenue fell on a year-on-year basis, the firm said sequential quarterly trends are stabilising as “SIM consolidation is beginning to improve ARPU in the low-value segment,” which is helping to offset pricing pressure in the mid and high-value segments.

During the quarter Vodafone added 2.9 million subscribers (Q4 2016: 4.4 million). It ended the June quarter with a customer base of 211.9 million. “Our focused investment strategy delivered a further improvement in our revenue market share in our leadership circles, based on regulatory disclosures for the prior quarter,” it said. Its data browsing revenue declined by 20.4 per cent (against 15.9 per cent fall in Q4 2017) reflecting ARPU dilution from lower unitary prices. FE

