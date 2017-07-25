Vodafone, Idea welcome CCI clearance for the merger

The joint statement also said that the merger between the two telecommunication companies will unleash itself as ‘new champion of the Digital India’ programme. (Photo: AP) The joint statement also said that the merger between the two telecommunication companies will unleash itself as ‘new champion of the Digital India’ programme. (Photo: AP)

Vodafone and Idea released a joint statement, welcoming the Competition Commission of India clearance for the merger of the two telecom giants- Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which is expected to be completed by 2018. “We welcome the decision of the Competition Commission of India approving the proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, following its comprehensive review of the transaction. It is expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing the transaction during 2018,” said the press release.

The joint statement also said that the merger between the two telecommunication companies will unleash itself as ‘new champion of the Digital India’ programme. “The proposed combination of Vodafone India and Idea will create a new champion of Digital India. We remain fully committed to fulfilling the Digital India vision of the Honourable Prime Minister and the government and will connect villages, towns and cities across India with world class 4G/4G+ networks’, the press release was quoted as stating.

“The continuing ease of doing business in the country helps ensure that this vision for a digitally connected India is fast becoming a reality,” it added.

