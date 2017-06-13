Vistara launches 5-day ‘Great Monsoon Sale’ with discounted tickets to holiday destinations

Airline company Vistara launched its Great Monsoon Sale on Tuesday, and is offering discounted prices to holiday destinations. (File Photo) Airline company Vistara launched its Great Monsoon Sale on Tuesday, and is offering discounted prices to holiday destinations. (File Photo)

As part of its ‘Great Monsoon Sale’, the airline Vistara is offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 849 for Economy Class and Rs 2,099 for Premium Economy for flights taken between June 28 and September 20 this year. The five-day sale, which began today, ends on the midnight of June 17. The airline describes its sale as a ‘what-you-see-is-what-you-get’ affair, with no hidden fees or fuel surcharges.

The sale is applicable to holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar as well as metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Travellers flying on select flights between Delhi and Mumbai and Delhi and Srinagar will also gain access to special features of Vistara’s new Airbus A320 neos, such as mood lighting, greater comfort of softer leather seat upholstery, improved seat cushions, as well as new boarding and landing music in genres including Blues, Jazz and Soft Rock Instrumentals, the company said.

Here are some of the fares they are offering:

(Source: airvistara.com) (Source: airvistara.com)

More information is available on Vistara’s website and the company’s mobile applications.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd