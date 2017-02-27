Vijay Mallya loan default case: SC adjourns hearing to March 3

Vijay Mallya. Vijay Mallya.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Vijay Mallya’s loan default case to March 3. Earlier this month, a special CBI court issued a non bailable warrant against Mallya in the loan default case after the premier investigative agency moved extradition plea against the liquor baron. Mally, Kingfisher Airlines and nine others including the then IDBI Chairman Yogesh Aggarwal, who were arrested in connection with the 2015 loan default case, were named in the charge sheet. They were charged with the IPC sections on criminal conspiracy, cheating, and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The charge sheet paved the way for the CBI to approach authorities in the UK to deport Mallya. The businessman, wanted in India for the Rs 9,000 crore loan default, was seen in the UK at the launch of a new Formula One car by his team Sahara Force India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd