Vijay Mallya asks Supreme Court: Bank NPAs at Rs 7 lakh crore, why am I the poster boy?

Vijay Mallya (File Photo) Vijay Mallya (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on contempt plea against founder-owner of Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya even as he questioned why he was being made a “poster boy” of loan defaulters when the banks stood at a non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 7 lakh crore in total.

Watch What Else Is Making News

During the day-long hearing, a bench of Justices Adarsk G Goel and Uday U Lalit heard the matter, making it clear that the court intended to pass certain orders since it would “serve no purpose to hear it in piecemeal”. “We want it hear it in one go and pass some orders,” said the bench, as it heard a petition by the SBI-led consortium of banks, which pressed for holding Mallya guilty of contempt for not disclosing all his assets truthfully and “giving two hoots” about the law of the land.

According to Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and senior lawyer Shyam Divan, who represented the banks, said that Mallya did not deserve even a hearing by the court since he has remained elusive despite a notice of contempt issued to him by the bench.

“Moreover, he has deliberately concealed facts about receiving $40 million from Diageo Plc that he later transferred to his three children only with the intent of parking it beyond the reach of this court. His affidavits in pursuant of the court order to disclose all his assets and those of his estranged wife and children also hid facts about this money,” contended the lawyers.

Rohatgi further apprised the bench on Indian government’s pending request with the British authorities to deport Mallya and said that the court order holding him guilty of contempt would be shown to the foreign authorities. They added there was already an order in favour of the banks by the Debt Recovery Tribunal for a decree of over Rs 7,000 crore against Mallya and his companies and that it was now imperative to take him to task for violating the court orders.

On his part, senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, however questioned: “Why have I been made the poster boy of loan defaulters?” The lawyer pointed out that banks sat on NPAs totalling more than Rs 7 lakh crore. “Assets are spun over to the restructuring companies that have done it even at 30 per cent of the principal loan amount…so why is my case unique? Why am I targetted?” asked Vaidyanathan, as he maintained that Mallya had not committed any willful default.

About transfer of the money to the trust managed by Mallya’s children who are all US citizens, the lawyer said that his client was asked by the court to disclose his assets as on March 31, 2016 and not a statement on transaction done in the previous financial year.

“Their own petition in the Supreme Court mentioned this $40 million but the banks are now claiming they never knew about this before. According to us, we were never restrained from transferring this money,” he added.