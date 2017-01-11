RIL’s investment in Gujarat biggest by an Indian firm in any state: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers (left) and former Premier of New South Wales Barry O’Farrell

in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. PTI photo Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers (left) and former Premier of New South Wales Barry O’Farrellin Gandhinagar on Tuesday. PTI photo

The leaders of three of the largest Indian companies traced their roots to Gujarat at the opening ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Tuesday. They praised Prime Minister Modi and also highlighted the contribution that their respective companies have made towards the state in the form of investments and employment generation.

Mukesh Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries said that his company has invested “Rs 10,000 crore more” than what it had committed via MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) in Gujarat and would invest in Jamnagar to make it the “world’s largest refining complex”.

Praising the PM, Ambani said: “History will record you as a great transformative leader … No leader in the world has changed the mindset and behavior of so many people in such a short time. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Digital India, Skill India and Startup India are initiatives that have galvanised all Indians.” Ambani said that Reliance Industries’ cumulative investment in Gujarat was over Rs 2,37,000 crore, which was the “biggest investment by an Indian corporate in a single state”. In the past four years, RIL has invested more than Rs 1,25,000 crore in Gujarat in refining, petrochemicals, retail and Jio, Ambani added.

Watch What Else Is making News

Claiming that the investments in Gujarat has created two lakh direct and indirect jobs, Ambani said that his company was now engaged in the single largest expansion in the petrochemicals sector in the world.

Reiterating that he had been to every Vibrant Gujarat summit starting 2003, Ambani said he was proud that Reliance was a Gujarati firm and that he was privileged to have his roots in Gujarat which he thought of as ‘sacred’. His younger brother and chairman of Reliance Group, Anil Ambani, was also on the dais.

Ambani said that RIL was also executing a mammoth clean energy project in the state which would be the biggest in the world. According to Ambani, in 2014-15, only 35 per cent of Gujarat’s population had access to 3G network, which had grown to 90 per cent which was covered by Jio’s 4G LTE network. He said that he was proud that Gujarat was the first state in India to cross the 50 lakh Jio subscriber mark in “less than 90 days”.

Ratan Tata, the interim chairman of Tata Sons, said: “When I attended my first Vibrant Gujarat meeting, I had publicly said that if you are not in Gujarat, you are stupid. Some years later, with great satisfaction one got to believe that you are indeed stupid if you are not in the fastest growing state.

“Remembering the “execution and zeal of Mr Modi”, Tata talked about his experience in setting up the Tata Nano factory in Sanand. “I had the fortune of moving a car factory to Gujarat and soon with the leadership of Mr Modi, Gujarat became one a hub of car manufacturing in India,” he said.

Tata said Gujarat has got its glory because of the vision and execution zeal of the Prime Minister who led the state from 2001 to 2014.

Tata felt that Gujarat will continue be “one of the leading states” as India ushers in a new era of development. Stating that he was “extremely proud” of being present at the summit, Tata spoke in Gujarati saying: “With the permission of the chief minister, I would like to say – Hoon bhi Gujarati chu, ane apna Gujarat ma aviya che (I am also a Gujarati and I have come to our Gujarat).”