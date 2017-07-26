Vedanta Q1 net doubles on strong volume

The consolidated net profit of diversified natural resources company — Vedanta— doubled to Rs 1,525 crore for the three months ended June 30 (File) The consolidated net profit of diversified natural resources company — Vedanta— doubled to Rs 1,525 crore for the three months ended June 30 (File)

The consolidated net profit of diversified natural resources company — Vedanta— doubled to Rs 1,525 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2017 driven by strong volume growth and commodity prices of zinc and aluminium. This is the first reported quarter of the newly merged Vendanta and Cairn India.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit (attributable before exceptional items) of Rs 754 crore during April-June 2016. Meanwhile, the company has planned a capital expenditure of $1.2 billion for FY18.

Tom Albanese, chief executive officer, Vedanta said, “There will be a combination of zinc projects at Hindustan Zinc, rebuilding volumes in oil and gas and possible doubling of copper smelter at Tuticorn.”

