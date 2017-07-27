Unethical practices at Swiggy, claims blog post; CEO refutes

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, late on Wednesday, issued a para-by-para rebuttal to the blog, refuting the claims made by the individuals. (File) Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, late on Wednesday, issued a para-by-para rebuttal to the blog, refuting the claims made by the individuals. (File)

In a blog post on Wednesday, four individuals claiming to be current and former employees of food-delivery app Swiggy, alleged that the company has indulged in unethical practices such as artificially inflating delivery volumes and not making salary payments on time. The individuals, who claim that they are or were a part the sales team, have written that they had been trained to “arm-twist” restaurants to increase commissions for the platform whereby the commissions should reach an average of 30-40 per cent by 2022.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, late on Wednesday, issued a para-by-para rebuttal to the blog, refuting the claims made by the individuals. “We do not lie about our market share or order numbers. We are the clear market leaders and we communicate the same to restaurants and partners to show them the benefits of partnering with us. Nobody will stay on the platform if they don’t see value in this partnership,” Majety wrote.

“As mentioned above the commissions we charge are a function of the value we generate for the restaurant. The reason we started low is because we wanted to first convince the restaurant partners about the amount of value we bring to the table before requesting for higher numbers. Over time, since we’ve started, the value delivered to the partners has been clearly established lending to higher commissions. Also to clarify — Our revenue per order (the 30 per cent that is being talked about) is a blend of 3 parts, the commission we get from the restaurants, delivery fee charged from the consumers and discretionary advertising revenues,” he added.

The anonymous blog also claimed the restaurants that had partnered with Swiggy are not in a position to backout despite having to surrender more money in commissions than their net margins would allow, because Swiggy in some areas contribute a significant portion of their revenues. “At first it was 5 per cent, then 10 per cent and now nearly 25 per cent. The management wants us to take this to an average of 30 per cent in the future. While we all know that we are building a business, none of us thought it would be at the expense of the livelihood and dreams of others by arm twisting them to pay us for their mistake,” the blog alleged.

The blog post titled “Swiggy, a House of Cards” claimed that the company’s management stated inaccurate order volume numbers during a presentation for the latest fund-raising round. “Our January 2017 order volumes were less than December 2016 volumes. Yes, we had a decline of order volumes in January. But we have seen the investor presentations, and they have shaved off the December numbers in the slides in order to show a linear growth curve across all months of our existence,” the blog post claimed.

To this, Majety responded by writing that the actual numbers were verified by “external, neutral auditors”, and said that the daily transaction numbers for January were higher in comparison with December. Swiggy had raised $80 million in its Series E round from Naspers in May 2017. According to research platform Tofler, Swiggy’s revenues for 2015-16 stood at Rs 23.59 crore, and its losses widened to Rs 137.18 crore from Rs 2.12 crore in 2014-15.

