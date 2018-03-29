Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

This ends a potential legal battle over the first fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle. This ends a potential legal battle over the first fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle.

The family of the woman killed by an Uber Technologies Inc self-driving vehicle in Arizona has reached a settlement with the ride services company, ending a potential legal battle over the first fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle. The law firm of Bellah Perez in Glendale, Arizona, said the deal had been reached between Uber and daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg, 49, who died after being hit by an Uber self-driving SUV in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe earlier this month.

