Ex-Tata Sons executive Madhu Kannan to join Uber as CBO India & EMs

Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday said it has roped in former Tata Sons executive Madhu Kannan as Chief Business Officer, India and Emerging Markets. The appointment, effective February 3, will see Kannan playing a critical role in further strengthening Uber’s presence in India that is its second largest market in terms of number of trips taken.

“As a key member of Uber’s regional leadership team, Madhu will be responsible for growing Ubers business in India as well as across new emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities,” Uber said in a blogpost. Kannan joins Uber from Tata Sons, where he was the Group Head of Business Development & Public Affairs.

Previously he was the CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and has also worked as Managing Directors at Merrill Lynch and NYSE Group.

“With his background and experience in India and Asian emerging markets, his appointment reinforces our commitment to continue to invest and grow our presence and unlock the full potential of ridesharing in the region,” Uber President Business (Asia Pacific) Eric Alexander said.

Kannan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, a Masters in Economics from BITS Pilani, and a MBA from Vanderbilt University.