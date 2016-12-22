Two new bikes launched in Pune

Kawasaki India has become the first manufacturer in India to launch a full-fledged, race-ready and off-road motorcycle — 2017 Kx 250f — for Rs 7.14 lakh, and a 2017 Kx100cc 2 stroke kids motocross racing bike for Rs 4.68 lakh. Kawasaki India has become the first manufacturer in India to launch a full-fledged, race-ready and off-road motorcycle — 2017 Kx 250f — for Rs 7.14 lakh, and a 2017 Kx100cc 2 stroke kids motocross racing bike for Rs 4.68 lakh.

Kawasaki launched two motorcycles — 2017 KX250F and Kx100cc — on Sunday at Atul Ajmera I-land racing academy track in Kamshet.

Maninder Singh Prince, a motorcross rider from Delhi who finished second in the 2013 MRF National Supercross Championship, along with Pune rider Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh (12), was invited for the launch.