TVS Motor sales decline by 3.64 per cent at 2,11,470 units in February

Chennai-based TVS Motor on Wednesday posted 3.64 per cent decline in total sales at 2,11,470 units in February this year. The company had sold 2,19,467 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement. Total two-wheeler sales during the month fell 2.32 per cent to 2,06,247 units as against 2,11,148 units in the same month a year ago, it added. Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,72,611 units as against 183,199 units in the same month last year, down 5.77 per cent, it added.

Motorcycle sales were down 23.47 per cent to 58,994 units in February 2017 as compared to 77,093 units in the same month a year ago. Scooter sales during the month grew by 2.9 per cent to 69,020 units from 67,089 units in February 2016, it said. Three-wheeler sales were down at 5,223 units in February 2017 as against 8,319 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said. The company’s total exports increased by 9.8 per cent to 38,215 units in last month compared to 34,804 units in the February 2016. Two-wheeler exports grew by 20.3 per cent to 33,636 units last month from 27,949 units in February 2016, the company said.