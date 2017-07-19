Tribunal admits proceedings against Monnet Ispat

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday admitted insolvency proceedings against Monnet Ispat after State Bank of India’s (SBI) counsel clarified that the claim was Rs 1,539 crore instead of Rs 2,242 crore stated earlier. SBI had earlier said while the loan default was Rs 1,539 crore, the claim was Rs 2,242 crore, following which a two-judge bench had questioned how the claim was more than the default. After SBI counsel’s failure to answer the query on two separate occasions, the NCLT had pulled up SBI citing ambiguities in its submission.

On Tuesday, SBI said the remaining Rs 704 crore was part of the aggregate loan owed by Monnet Ispat and payable in installments up to 2027 and is therefore not shown as a default. Monnet Ispat’s counsel told the bench that the company agreed there was a default in repaying its loans and does not object to the proceedings. He added that Monnet was in talks with a prospective investor. fe

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App