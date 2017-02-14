Latest News

Toshiba chairman quits post over huge losses

The company issued a forecast that said it was on track to report a net loss of 390 billion yen ($3.4 billion) in the current fiscal year to March

By: AFP | Tokyo | Updated: February 14, 2017 3:01 pm
Toshiba said on Tuesday its chairman Shigenori Shiga was stepping down from his post as the company warned it was set to book multi-billion-dollar losses in its US nuclear business. Hours after delaying the release of its financial results, the company issued a forecast that said it was on track to report a net loss of 390 billion yen ($3.4 billion) in the current fiscal year to March, with losses in its atomic division topping 700 billion yen.

