Top 6 companies together take Rs 39,003 crore hit in m-cap

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued Indian companies eroded by Rs 39,002.72 crore last week, with IT major TCS taking the hardest hit. While TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and SBI saw erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, ITC, ONGC, CIL and HUL made gains on the other hand.

TCS’s m-cap plunged Rs 15,438.31 crore to Rs 4,49,966.92 crore, emerging as the worst hit.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 9,015.51 crore to Rs 2,23,136.69 crore and that of HDFC tanked Rs 6,387.88 crore to Rs 1,93,720.89 crore.

SBI’s valuation plummeted by Rs 2,949.86 crore to Rs 1,90,925.50 crore and of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 2,810.91 crore to Rs 3,04,907.24 crore.

RIL suffered a loss of Rs 2,400.25 crore to Rs 3,47,940.18 crore in its m-cap.

On the other hand, ONGC emerged as the top gainer with its valuation surging Rs 14,116.56 crore to Rs 2,59,808.85 crore.

CIL’s m-cap jumped Rs 3,569.26 crore to Rs 1,89,791.54 crore and of ITC went up by Rs 2,060.63 crore to Rs 2,94,124.85 crore.

The valuation of HUL rose by Rs 1,385.13 crore to Rs 1,80,219.15 crore.

In terms of ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, CIL, SBI and HUL.

Over the past week, both key indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — rose 132.77 points, or 0.49 per cent, and 58 points, or 0.70 per cent, respectively.