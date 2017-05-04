Tonne of energy going into India, says Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook had on Tuesday reiterated that his company looked at India as a huge opportunity and that is why it was putting “so much energy” there. Answering questions in the second quarter earnings call, Cook said Apple had been investing quite a bit in India and have a “tonne of energy going into the country on a number of fronts”.

Cook, who was in India last year, said he agreed that Apple was “underpenetrated” in the market. Apple, which earlier listed India among the markets where it was registering growth rates of over 20 per cent, said they had set a new March quarter record for India, where revenue grew in strong double digits. He said Apple continued to strengthen its local presence “across the entire ecosystem” and was “very optimistic” about its future in India which

he called a “remarkable country” with its “very large, young, and tech-savvy population, fast-growing economy, and

improving 4G network infrastructure”.

“Our growth rates are good, really good by most people’s expectations, maybe not mine as much. So, we’re putting a lot of energy in, just like we have in other geos that eventually wound up producing more and more. So I’m very excited about it.” Apple is expected to start local assembly or manufacture of some of its devices from India in the near future, though specifics are still not available. In early April, Apple inaugurated its first developer centre in Bengaluru with senior vice-president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller meeting local developers at the centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now