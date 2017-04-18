TCS share buyback plan gets nod

Tata Consultancy Services’ proposed share buyback for an amount of up to Rs 16,000 crore has received the consent of shareholders. TCS’ offer is the biggest in the past 18 years. In 2012, Reliance Industries (RIL) had come with a buyback offer of Rs 10,440 crore.

Shares will be bought back at a price of Rs 2,850 apiece, nearly 23 per cent higher than Monday’s closing price of Rs 2,320. The approval for the buyback was received on February 20 when the TCS stock closed at Rs 2,505 apiece. The company said, in an exchange filing, 99.81 per cent of the shareholders who participated in the postal ballot gave their consent to the proposed share repurchase plan.

The buyback represents 2.85 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. In February, the board of TCS had approved the proposal to buy back up to 5.61 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore. It is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer. FE

