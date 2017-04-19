TCS net up 4.2 per cent on ‘broad-based’ growth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software exporter, has posted a 4.2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 6,608 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 as against a profit of Rs 6,340 crore in the same period of last fiscal. The company also reported a revenue growth of 4.2 per cent at Rs 29,642 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 28,449 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, net profit rose by 0.3 per cent from the December quarter while revenue increased by 2.5 per cent. TCS shares declined marginally by 0.53 per cent to Rs 2,308.65 on the BSE on Tuesday. Last week, Infosys had posted a net profit of Rs 3,603 crore for the December quarter, a decline of 2.8 per cent over Q3 and a growth of 0.2 per cent over last year.

For the entire 2016-17, TCS saw its net profit growing 8.3 per cent to Rs 26,289 crore while revenue was up 8.6 per cent at Rs 1,17,966 crore. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, said: “FY17 was a year of broad-based growth amidst economic and political turbulence in our key markets. We added $1.4 billion dollars in constant currency revenues during the year and increased our digital revenues sharply as we helped our customers leverage the Digital economy. Our digital business grew at 29 per cent annually with most industries showing double digit growth as we steadily increased the number of customers across different revenue bands.”

“Our clients are looking for integrated offerings as they advance their cloud agenda and we have a solid pipeline of deals across markets and industries. On the back of digital adoption, agile, automation and cloud are the themes that we are going to market to drive efficiencies and predictable outcomes across our clients infrastructure, applications and business operations,” he said.

2016-17 saw broad-based growth across markets with all industry verticals except BFSI, retail and hi-tech growing in double digits. All markets grew in FY17 in the constant currency terms. Among major markets, Europe grew in double digits (13.6 per cent) and crossed $2 billion milestone in revenues followed by North America (7.6 per cent) and UK (6.1 per cent). Among growth markets, Middle East and Africa (14.8 per cent) and Latin America (14.1 per cent) led the way while India grew at 10.1 per cent and APAC at 5.7 per cent. Among service lines, enterprise solutions and consulting crossed the $3 billion and business process services crossed the $2 billion revenue milestones, respectively.

