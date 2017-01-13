TCS names Rajesh Gopinathan as MD and CEO

Mumbai: File pohoto of Rajesh Gopinathan who was appointed as the new CEO of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday after Tata Sons named earstwhile TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran as its Chairman. PTI Photo Mumbai: File pohoto of Rajesh Gopinathan who was appointed as the new CEO of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday after Tata Sons named earstwhile TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran as its Chairman. PTI Photo

The board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday appointed Rajesh Gopinathan as the new chief executive officer and managing director in place of N Chandrasekaran who has been appointed as the chairman of Tata Sons, effective February 21, 2017.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Gopinathan started his professional career with TCS in 2001. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company in February 2013.Prior to becoming the CFO Rajesh was the vice president – Business Finance.

TCS has also named N Ganapathy Subramaniam who is currently president, TCS Financial Solutions as the president and chief operating officer and appointed him as a director on the board of the company.

“I am absolutely delighted that the board has chosen both Rajesh and NGS to lead this company into the future. I am proud of the capability they have to take TCS to greater heights. I look forward to a continued relationship with TCS and the management team,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman-designate of Tata Sons.

Gopinathan, CEO and MD, said: “TCS has evolved into an industry leader during Chandra’s tenure. It is definitely big shoes to fill. With continuous guidance from Chandra and the support of the TCS team, I am confident of continuing this great journey that TCS is on.”