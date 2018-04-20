TCS March quarter profit rises 4.48 per cent

CEO & MD of TCS Rajesh Gopinathan in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express Photo: Kevin DSouza) CEO & MD of TCS Rajesh Gopinathan in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express Photo: Kevin DSouza)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software exporter, has reported a 4.48 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,904 crore for the March 2018 quarter as against a net profit of Rs 6,608 crore in the same period last fiscal. The board of directors also recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue.

The company reported a revenue growth of 8.2 per cent at Rs 32,075 crore for the said quarter, up from Rs 29,642 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, the net profit rose by 5.71 per cent from the December 2017 quarter.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, said: “strong demand in digital across all industry verticals and large transformational deal wins have made this one of our best fourth quarters in recent years. The strong exit allows us to start the new fiscal on a confident note.” The company’s FY18 annual revenue was at Rs 123,104 crore up 4.4 per cent. However, annual net profit was down at Rs 25,826 crore from Rs 26,289 crore last year.

He said as customers move forward in their “Business 4.0” journeys, TCS is helping them leverage digital technologies to drive their growth and transformation agendas. “The multiple mega-deals that we won this year are evidence that TCS is their preferred partner in such strategically important initiatives. By pioneering methodologies like the machine first delivery model (MFDM) and location independent agile, we are upholding the spirit of innovation and leading change that has been a hallmark of TCS’ fifty year history,” Gopinathan said.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO & Executive Director, said: “we are executing on our Business 4.0 strategy and that is paying off very well. Our participation in our customers’ digital spending is expanding ahead of the industry. Six of our industry verticals grew above the company average in FY 18, four of them growing double digits. Strong deal wins and a good pipeline positions us very well in the new fiscal.” The company said its attrition rate was 11 per cent in IT services. Over Rs 26,800 crore of cash returned to shareholders in dividends and buyback

V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer, said: “disciplined execution delivered an all-time high cash conversion in Q4. We stayed geared for higher growth, and continued to invest in our people and in the business. With revenue growth improving, and our digital business scaling up, we expect our margins to remain in a stable range.”

TCS has focused on internal talent development at scale, making large investments in a digital learning platform that empowers employees to acquire new skills and stay relevant at a time of immense technology change, it said. At an overall level, the focus on training resulted in over 5.6 million learning days in FY 18, over 247,000 employees getting trained on digital technologies, and 208,000 employees trained on Agile methodologies. “These investments in training, in collaborative workplaces and progressive HR policies have resulted in best in class employee retention rates. The IT services attrition rate (LTM) fell by 0.1 per cent in Q4 to 11 per cent, while the total attrition rate (including BPS) fell to 11.8 per cent. The percentage of women in TCS rose further to 35.3 per cent in Q4. The total number of nationalities represented in the workforce stood at 131,” TCS said.

“…progressive policies, people-centric culture …empowers individuals and helps them realize their potential. This is at the heart of the can-do attitude and entrepreneurial agility that has distinguished TCS throughout the last fifty years…,” said Ajoy Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Human Resources.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App