TCS m-cap soars Rs 41,301 crore in a day on Q4 profit

Shares of TCS, India’s largest software exporter, on Friday surged nearly 7 per cent, adding Rs 41,301 crore to its market valuation which is now close to the $100 billion level, after the company reported a 4.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit. However, the Sensex rally ran out of steam and settled 11 points lower after the minutes of the RBI’s policy panel meeting showed a hawkish stance.

The stock jumped 6.76 per cent to settle at Rs 3,406.40 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 7.22 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,421.25.

The company’s market capitalisation moved up by Rs 41,301 crore to Rs 652,083 crore — close to the $100 billion level. “TCS reported better-than-expected quarterly numbers,” Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report.

Buying was also seen in other IT counters, with Tech Mahindra rising 5.34 per cent, HCL Technologies 4.67 per cent, Infosys 4.02 per cent and Wipro 2.31 per cent on BSE. Led by the sharp gains in these stocks, the BSE IT index gained 4.80 per cent to end at 13,335.13.

The 30-share Sensex, after moving between 34,311.29 and 34,487.33, finally settled 11.71 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 34,415.58. The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.25 points, or 0.01 per cent down at 10,564.05. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,527.45 and 10,582.35.

The Tata group flagship, which contributes around 85 per cent of the group’s profit, reported a revenue growth of 8.2 per cent at Rs 32,075 crore for the three months to March. It also announced a 1:1 bonus of shares and a dividend of Rs 29 a share, taking the total payout to shareholders at Rs 50 for the year. It has given out close to Rs 26,000 crore to the shareholders in dividends and bonuses in the year.

