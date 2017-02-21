TCS board clears Rs 16,000-crore mega share buyback programme

TCS TCS

In what could be the biggest share buyback programme in the Indian capital market history, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s leading software services exporter, on Monday said it will buy back shares worth up to Rs 16,000 crore, putting pressure on cash-rich Infosys to follow suit.

“The TCS board has approved the buyback of up to 56.1 million shares at Rs 2,850 per share,” the company said in a stock exchange filing, returning cash to shareholders at a premium of 18.36 per cent to Friday’s closing price of Rs 2,407.90. TCS shares on Monday jumped 4.08 per cent to Rs 2506.50 on the BSE, pushing up its market capitalisation to Rs 493,887 crore.

“The share buyback is a parting gift from its managing director N Chandrasekaran. Now we are hoping that Infosys will also announce a share buyback. This will keep the capital market busy as investors will be rewarded properly,” said BSE broker Pawan Dharnidharka.

Chandrasekaran will take over as chairman of Tata Sons, which controls 73.3 per cent of the software major, on Tuesday. He will also become the chairman of TCS from Tuesday. “TCS has received a letter from Tata Sons, in exercise of the powers under Article 90 of the Articles of Association of the company, nominating N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of the board of directors in place of Ishaat Hussain, with effect from February 21, 2017,” it said in a BSE filing. The nomination was duly noted by the directors at its meeting held on February 20, it said. He has already been elected as chairman of Tata Steel and Tata Motors.

TCS had Rs 43,169 crore cash and investments on its book at the end of December 2016. Infosys is sitting on a cash pile of Rs 35,697 crore as on December 31. The trigger for the share buyback was Cognizant’s $3.4 billion buyback announcement followed by Indian investors demanding Indian IT firms come out with similar schemes.

Chandrasekaran had last week said the firm had received suggestions from investors over the need for certainty on dividend policy along with share buyback to distribute the cash. “These two comments have come from investors and we will discuss it in the board,” he had said, adding that over the years, TCS has been increasing its dividend payments to shareholders.

One of the contentious issues dogging Infosys is cash worth over Rs 35,000 crore sitting on its books and the lack of its effective use. Instead of using this cash to improve shareholders’ return, the current management rewarded certain employees with hefty compensation and severance packages, former Infy executives had said. The red flag was raised days after Vishal Sikka took over at the helm of Infosys on August 1, 2014. Three former Infosys executives DN Prahlad, TV Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan, had shot off a letter to the Infosys Board asking the company to initiate a share buyback, saying that this would help check the “asymmetry of information” between management and investors.

While speculation is rife that that Infosys may consider a Rs 12,000 crore buyback, the company had declined to comment.

TCS said the buyback is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism. The buyback is subject to approval of the members by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot, it said. The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the buyback regulations, it said.

Meanwhile, TCS has appointed V Ramakrishnan as chief financial officer. He succeeds Rajesh Gopinathan, who will take over as the CEO and MD.