Tatas to lead industry business, not follow: N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday took over as Chairman of Tata Sons, promising disciplined capital allocation and shareholder returns in group companies, while exhorting them to “lead, not follow.” “We will work together to deliver business performance which are industry leading in all our businesses and lead, not follow,” the 53-year-old Tata veteran said in a statement on assuming charge this morning.

Tata vetran Chandra, as he is popularly known, has been elevated to the post as the first non-promoter, non-Parsi and non-shareholder Chairman after heading its crown jewel TCS for years.

He also touched on the delicate topic of capital allocation and shareholder returns.

“We will work together with all the business leaders in the group to drive a lot of discipline on capital allocation and shareholder returns,” he said.

A dip in dividends by group companies to the philanthropic Tata Trusts, which owns a tad over 66 per cent of group holding company Tata Sons, was cited as one of the reasons for the sudden ouster of Cyrus Mistry on October 24, 2016.

The 79-year-old Ratan Tata returned from retirement to hold charge as interim chairman before zeroing in on Chandra to head the salts-to-software conglomerate.

Mistry reacted by coming out with not-so-palatable allegations about the functioning of the diversified group, including personal allegations against Ratan Tata himself.

The higher judiciary and the appellate tribunals will now decide the fate of the dramatic developments at the country’s most revered industrial conglomerate.

The Tatas had rubbished all allegations and wrested control after removing Mistry from directorships at group companies and finally the holding company.

Ratan Tata will continue to be the Chairman of the Tata Trusts. Mistry’s family owns over 18.4 per cent in the holding company and is the biggest shareholders after the Tata Trusts.

“I look forward to working with all the group entities, bringing group together to make an impact both in terms of business and also in terms of society at large,” Chandra, who joined TCS as a management trainee over three decades ago, said.

After arriving at the group headquarters, the 93-year-old Bombay House in the heart of the megapolis, at around 9:15 am, Chandra chaired his first board meeting as the Chairman.