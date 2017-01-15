Tata Steel’s Noamundi mines to have first drone application for monitoring

Representational image. (File Photo) Representational image. (File Photo)

Private steel major Tata Steel’s Noamundi Iron-ore Mine in adjoining West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand is all set to become the first mine of the country to launch ‘Drone Application in Mine Monitoring’ (DAMM) on Monday. Noamundi Iron Mine of Tata Steel will become the first Mine in India to launch “Drone Application in Mine Monitoring” (DAMM) on January 16, a Tata Steel press release here today said, adding the DAMM will be launched by Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Balvinder Kumar.

Under the Flagship program ‘Make in India’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on role of Space Science for achieving good governance during his address at the National Meet on Promoting Space Technology based Tools and Application in Governance and Development. Based on the Prime Minister’s vision, Ministry of Mines conceptualised and launched MSS (Mine Surveillance System) on October 15, 2016. MSS is a satellite-based monitoring system through automatic remote sensing detection technology to have responsive mineral administration by curbing illegal mining and public participation.

Other dignitaries likely to be present on the occasion are R K Sinha, Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines, A B Panigrahi, Controller of Mines (CZ), Indian Bureau of Mines, Rajeev Singhal, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, Pankaj Kumar Satija, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel and Manish Mishra, Chief (Regulatory Affairs), Tata Steel.