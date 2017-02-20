Tata Steel’s Katamati Mine wins Best Green Award

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Tata Steel’s Katamati iron mine has been honoured with the the Best Green Organisation of the Year Award at the Global Green Future Leadership Awards in recognition of its environmental protection measures. The award was presented at a function organised by World CSR Day on February 18 in Mumbai. Rahul Kishore, Head (Mining Operations), Katamati Iron Mine, Tata Steel received the award on behalf of Tata Steel from Jordan Reeves, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, a company release said.

Katamati iron mine has been engaged in environmental protection efforts for years and has successfully implemented Environmental Management System as per the requirements of ISO 14001:2004, the statement said.

Pankaj Satija, General Manager (Ore, Mines & Quarries), Tata Steel said, “Tata Steel has always been committed towards the environment protection. Our focus has always been responsible environmental practices and optimal resource utilisation while upgrading skills of workmen through training as technologies evolve.”

The Global Green Future Leadership Awards is for any organisation that participates in environmentally friendly or green activities to ensure that all processes, products, and manufacturing activities adequately address environmental concerns while maintaining a profit.