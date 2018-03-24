Tata Steel wins bid to acquire Bhushan Steel

While Tata Steel’s shares fell by 2.40 per cent to Rs 566.60, Bhushan surged by 5.44 per cent. While Tata Steel’s shares fell by 2.40 per cent to Rs 566.60, Bhushan surged by 5.44 per cent.

Tata Steel on Friday announced that it has won a bid to acquire bankrupt Bhushan Steel Ltd for an undisclosed — but all-cash deal — making Tata firm India’s biggest steel maker. While Tata Steel didn’t disclose the acquisition cost, sources said the acquisition of Bhushan Steel, which has an unpaid bank debt of over Rs 48,000 crore, would cost around Rs 35,000 crore.

According to a stock exchange filing, Tata Steel has been selected as a successful resolution applicant by Committee of Creditors for buying Bhushan Steel. However, the decision is subject to required approvals from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The decision was taken by the lenders on Thursday.

While Tata Steel shares fell by 2.40 per cent to Rs 566.60 on the BSE, Bhushan Steel surged by 5.44 per cent to Rs 41.65.

As part of bankruptcy proceedings, the company was selected as the highest bidder to purchase a controlling stake in Bhushan Steel earlier this month. The two major primary bidders were Tata Steel and JSW Steel. After Tata Steel was picked as the preferred buyer on March 6, Bhushan Steel employees challenged the decision. On March 19, NCLT has asked the CoC to consider the objections raised by Bhushan Steel employees over the bids submitted by Tata Steel. JSW Steel as well as a group of employee in a tie-up with a private equity firm, had bid for Bhushan Steel in an auction conducted after the firm defaulted in payment of close to Rs 48,100 crore of loans.

“Tata Steel has accepted the Letter of Intent for BSL under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC),” the company said in the statement. In a separate stock exchange filing, BSL said, “as per instructions of the Resolution Professional (RP), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Creditors of Bhushan Steel has approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel by e-voting process conducted for the meeting held on March 20, 2018”. BSL was put for auction under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

“The Resolution Professional of BSL will now file the resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal for its requisite approval,” it said. Bhushan Steel was on the RBI’s first list of 12 companies to be referred to the National Company Tribunal Law Tribunal. Tata Steel had also participated in the bidding process for Electrosteel Steels. Its bid, however, has been challenged by Abhishek Dalmia-led Renaissance Steel India Pvt Ltd. Tata Steel has also submitted a bid for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. If it manages to pull off this as well, Tata Steel will grab half the market share for flat-steel products in the country.

Bhushan Steel, which is the third largest secondary steel producer in the country with annual capacity of 5.6 million tonne, has posted a loss of Rs 3,501 crore and a revenue of Rs 15,027 crore in FY2017. Tata Steel will borrow new debt in 2018 to acquire stressed assets after completing an equity rights issue for repaying some loans, according to S&P Global Ratings. Under the ongoing insolvency process, Bhushan Steel is the most indebted company and second-biggest in terms of capacity with claims of about Rs 56,000 crore.

