Tata Steel to sell Speciality Steels business for £100 million

Tata Steel has entered into a definitive agreement with industrial metals manufacturer Liberty House Group to sell its Speciality Steels business for a total consideration of £100 million. Tata Steel’s specialty business employs around 1,700 people and covers several South Yorkshire-based assets including the Rotherham electric arc steelworks, the steel purifying facility in Stocksbridge and a mill in Brinsworth as well as service centres in Bolton and Wednesbury, UK, and in Suzhou and Xi’an, China, the company said.

Bimlendra Jha, chief executive officer of Tata Steel UK said, the speciality steels business is largely independent of European strip products supply chain and the deal would be an important step forward in securing a future for the business under new ownership.

“Today’s news also marks another important step forward in realising a more sustainable future for our port Talbot-based supply chain in the UK,” Jha said. The employees, trade unions and the management team have worked very hard at specialty steels to improve its performance and the business is now on improvement track which will enable it to thrive in future, Jha said.

Tata Steel entered UK in 2007 with the purchase of Netherland-based Corus for $12.9 billion and in next nine years invested around £1.5 billion to turnaround the steel company. However, the downturn of 2008 and failing demand forced the company to look at exiting its non-performing loss-making assets in the UK.

