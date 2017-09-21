Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp to merge European biz

In 2007, Tata Steel bought Corus for 6.2 billion pounds after a fierce bidding war with a rival Brazilian steelmaker. In 2007, Tata Steel bought Corus for 6.2 billion pounds after a fierce bidding war with a rival Brazilian steelmaker.

Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp AG of Germany have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a Rs 1,15,000-crore European steel enterprise by combining the flat steel businesses of the two companies in Europe and the steel mill services of the Thyssenkrupp group. The deal would create Europe’s No. 2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal. The proposed 50:50 JV — Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel — would be focused on quality and technology leadership, and the supply of premium and differentiated products to customers, with annual shipments of about 21 million tonnes of flat steel products.

The joint venture would have a pro forma turnover of about €15 billion per annum (Rs 1,15,000 crore) and employs about 48,000 people spread across various locations. It would be headquartered in Amsterdam. The proposed combination of businesses would be formed through a non-cash transaction framework, based on fair valuation where both shareholders would contribute debt and liabilities to achieve an equal shareholding in the venture. Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel would have a robust capital structure that is well matched by the underlying free cash flows of the company, Tata Steel said.

It would benefit from the scale and distribution network capability of the combined assets to achieve quality, technology and cost leadership in the European steel industry. “It is also the clear intent of both partners to remain as long term investors and continue the present network configuration of all the upstream hubs in the proposed joint venture company,” it said.

In 2007, Tata Steel bought Corus for 6.2 billion pounds after a fierce bidding war with a rival Brazilian steelmaker. However, Tata Steel later decided to sell its UK operation after years of significant investment but large losses. The UK’s steel industry has been badly hit by a global oversupply of steel and cheap imports of Chinese steel into Europe.

Commenting on the deal, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Steel said: “The Tata Group and Thyssenkrupp have a strong heritage in the global steel industry and share similar culture and values. This partnership is a momentous occasion for both partners, who will focus on building a strong European steel enterprise. The strategic logic of the proposed joint venture in Europe is based on very strong fundamentals and I am confident that Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel will have a great future.”

The process will now move to the next phase in the transaction with due diligence and negotiations on the definitive detailed agreements. The combination is subject to execution of the final agreements and obtaining all corporate authorisations, including board and Tata Steel shareholder approvals. Completion would be conditional on certain closing conditions, including obtaining requisite competition approvals.

“Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are creating a sustainable future for their respective European steel activities by jointly forming the planned joint venture. This business combination creates a strong number 2 and is thus much better positioned to cope with the structural challenges in the European steel industry. With Tata Steel, we have found a partner with a very good strategic and cultural fit. Beyond a clear performance orientation, we also share the same philosophy of corporate responsibility towards employees and society,” said Heinrich Hiesinger, chairman, executive board, Thyssenkrupp.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App