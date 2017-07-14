Tata Sons gets new chief digital officer

Aarthi Subramanian is currently executive director at TCS.( Image source: TCS website) Aarthi Subramanian is currently executive director at TCS.( Image source: TCS website)

Tata Sons has brought in Aarthi Subramanian as the Tata Group’s chief digital officer. Subramanian will report to N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, in her new role.

A professional with over 26 years of experience in the global technology sector, Subramanian started her career with Tata Consultancy Services and worked in diverse roles in India, Sweden, the United States and Canada thereby gaining rich experience in consulting engagements and executing large-scale technology projects as well as in operations and programme management. She is currently executive director at TCS.

