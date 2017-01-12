TCS chief Chandrasekaran likely to be named Tata Sons chairman: Report

Ratan Tata, Interim Chairman of Tata Sons arrives for the TCS EGM in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Ratan Tata, Interim Chairman of Tata Sons arrives for the TCS EGM in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

India’s USD 100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons is likely to name a new chairman as early as Thursday, as reported by the Economic Times, citing unnamed officials. Tata Sons, the holding company of the listed Tata group companies in a business empire ranging from Jaguar Land Rover and steel mills to aviation and salt pans, ousted its chairman Cyrus Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat. Tata Sons held a board meeting at 4 pm (1030 GMT), the newspaper said, adding that no agenda for the meeting had been announced.

The news came as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s biggest software services company, reported its results on Thursday. TCS head N. Chandrasekaran has been widely rumoured to be one of the leading contenders to replace Mistry. “Let’s not speculate,” Chandrasekaran said, when asked at a news conference after the TCS results if he was getting the Tata Sons chairman’s role.

Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India’s most influential families, had taken over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the board ousted Mistry. In October, Tata Sons’ board had set up a five-member selection committee that included Ratan Tata to choose a new chairman within the next four months.

When asked if Tata Sons was naming a new chairman on Thursday, a spokesman said the company would not comment on speculation.