Chandrasekaran has well-deserved recognition of leadership capabilities: Ratan Tata

A day after TCS chief N Chandrasekaran was appointed as the Tata Sons chairman, Ratan Tata on Friday vouched for his skills as the chief of the Tata Group and said he has a well-deserved recognition of proven leadership capabilities. In a statement to the media, Tata said, “The job is complex but I am sure he will take the group to new heights while protecting the group’s values and ethics at all times.” Chandrasekaran was appointed the Chairman of Tata Sons, capping two months of the most bitter boardroom battle in the corporate history that followed the unceremonious sacking of Cyrus Mistry and letting of bad blood ever since. He is the first non-Parsi to be appointed for the top post at Tata Sons.

Born in a Tamil family in Mohanur, Chadrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 after completing his MCA and rose through the ranks to become TCS CEO in 2009. He had helped TCS generate a consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16. Under his leadership, TCS became the largest private sector employers in India with over 353,000 consultants. The company has the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry.

Chandrasekaran (53) also serves on the board of India’s central bank and has received several awards and recognition.

