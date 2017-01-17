Tata Motors appoints group chief designate N Chandrasekaran as chairman

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty. Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty.

Tata Motors appointed group chief designate N Chandrasekaran as the chairman on Tuesday. Only a few days back, Ratan Tata vouched for his skills as the chief of the Tata Group and said he has a well-deserved recognition of proven leadership capabilities. In a statement to the media, Tata had said, “The job is complex but I am sure he will take the group to new heights while protecting the group’s values and ethics at all times.”

Chandrasekaran is the first non-Parsi to be appointed for the top post at Tata Sons.

Born in a Tamil family in Mohanur, Chadrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 after completing his MCA and rose through the ranks to become TCS CEO in 2009. He had helped TCS generate a consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16. Under his leadership, TCS became the largest private sector employers in India with over 353,000 consultants. The company has the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry.

