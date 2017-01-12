Tata Sons appoints TCS chief N Chandrasekaran as chairman

N. Chandrasekaran (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) N. Chandrasekaran (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Tata Sons on Thursday appointed TCS chief N Chandarasekaran as the company chairman. A masters degree holder in computer applications, Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group in 1987, and rose through the ranks to become TCS CEO in 2009. He was named to the Tata Sons board in October, after Mistry’s ouster. Chandrasekaran also serves on the board of India’s central bank. Popularly known as ‘Chandra’, the 54-year-old was chosen to step into the shoes of interim Chairman Ratan Tata, who took over on October 24 last year after the removal of Mistry. The decision to appoint Chandra, a Tata group veteran, was taken at a meeting of Tata Sons board here, sources said.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the listed Tata group companies in a business empire ranging from Jaguar Land Rover and steel mills to aviation and salt pans, ousted its chairman Cyrus Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat. Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India’s most influential families, had taken over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the board ousted Mistry. In October, Tata Sons’ board had set up a five-member selection committee that included Ratan Tata to choose a new chairman within the next four months.

Meanwhile, as reported by CNBC TV18, Rajesh Gopinathan is likely going to be Tata Consultancy Services CEO.

In a move that surprised many, Cyrus Mistry was sacked as the Chairman of the Tata Sons on October 24, nearly four years after he took over the reins of the over USD 100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate. The decision was taken at a Board meeting held in Mumbai. Ratan Tata has been appointed as interim Chairman for four months during which a search committee will look for a replacement.

