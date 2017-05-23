Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO

An IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta alumni, Agrawal has over two decades of experience in the industry. (Representational photo) An IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta alumni, Agrawal has over two decades of experience in the industry. (Representational photo)

Tata Sons has brought in Saurabh Agrawal, Aditya Birla Group’s Head of Strategy, as the Group Chief Financial Officer.

An IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta alumni, Agrawal has over two decades of experience in the industry. He was earlier the head of the corporate finance unit of Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and the head of the investment banking division in DSP Merrill Lynch.

Agrawal will join Tata Sons with effect from July 2017, the company said in a statement. “He brings deep capital markets knowledge and valuable cross-industry experience to this critical leadership role in the Tata group,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Agrawal’s expertise will help Tata group in driving rigour and synergy in capital allocation decisions, investment management as well as consolidation of the group’s business portfolio, he said. “I am honoured to join the Tata group. It is an exciting time for the group under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekaran, and I look forward to contributing to the group’s profitable growth with my experience in corporate finance,” Agrawal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now