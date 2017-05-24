Tata Sons appoints new Group General Counsel

“Vasani will continue to advise the group to ensure a smooth transition,” Chandrasekaran said. (Representational photo) “Vasani will continue to advise the group to ensure a smooth transition,” Chandrasekaran said. (Representational photo)

A day after appointing a new chief financial officer (CFO), Tata Sons has brought in Shuva Mandal as the new Group General Counsel in place of Bharat Vasani.

As a prelude to his retirement next year, Vasani, who has been Group General Counsel of Tata Sons for the last 17 years, has expressed a desire to move into a more strategic and advisory role. “Accordingly, Vasani will continue with the group as Legal Adviser to the Chairman’s office. Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017,” Tata Sons said.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said: “Mandal brings wide-ranging legal experience and energy into this important role as the Group General Counsel. His time spent at India’s top legal firms have given him a ringside view of different legal strategies and his long experience of working with multiple Tata companies in the past will hold him in good stead in his new role.”

“Vasani will continue to advise the group to ensure a smooth transition,” Chandrasekaran said.

Shuva Mandal said: “It has always been an enriching and learning experience working with the Tata group as an advisor, and now I look forward to playing a bigger role under the guidance of Chandrasekaran and his new team. These are exciting times for the Tata group and I look forward to contributing to its future growth.”

Mandal has been advising the Tata group on various matters. In his early days, he worked with the Tata group as a legal adviser to Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals on multiple international projects. A graduate of the National Law School, Bengaluru, Mandal has over 17 years of experience in the legal profession and has advised leading Indian enterprises, global private equity firms as well as Fortune 500 companies.

Mandal, who has been a member of the Bar Council since 2000, began his career with legal firm AZB Associates between 2000-15 before moving to Shardul Amarchand & Co (Advocates & Solicitors) as Partner and National Practice Head for Corporate, M&A and Private Equity. During his career, Mandal has been actively involved in deal structuring, advising on securities law and development of legal strategy for corporations.

On Monday, Tata Sons said it has appointed Saurabh Agrawal, who is Aditya Birla Group’s Head of Strategy, as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now