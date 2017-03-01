Tata Sons agrees to pay $1.18 billion to Docomo to buy out stake in Joint Venture

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The Tatas have agreed to pay Japan’s NTT Docomo $1.18 billion to buy out its stake in a telecom joint venture, clearing the decks for the settlement of a long-standing dispute days after new chairman N Chandrasekaran took charge at the $103 billion Tata group. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, said that “in the interests of putting an end to a dispute that had arisen with NTT Docomo and in the larger national interest of preserving a fair investment environment in India, it has reached an agreement with Docomo on a joint approach to enable enforcement of the June 22, 2016, London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) award.”

“As a gesture of good faith and in accordance with the Tata group’s long-standing record of adherence to contractual commitments that it has always enjoyed both in India and abroad, the board of Tata Sons has decided to withdraw its objections to the enforcement of the Award in India,” it said. The parties have jointly applied to the Delhi High Court, requesting that it accept their agreed terms of settlement, subject to such further orders as the court sees fit. The settlement terms, if approved by the Delhi High Court, clear the way for the $1.18 billion already deposited by Tata Sons with the Delhi High Court to be paid to Docomo, and would allow Docomo to transfer its shares in Tata Teleservices Ltd.

As part of this joint application, Docomo has agreed to spend its related enforcement proceedings in the UK and the US for a period of time. “This agreement between the parties is a significant step towards resolution of this dispute, and both Tata Sons and Docomo are hopeful that they will continue to work together constructively to achieve a resolution of this case as well as will look to further collaboration in the future,” Tata Sons said in a statement. Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) soared 19.88 per cent to close at Rs 8.02 on the BSE.

While Tata Sons and group companies held 63.14 per cent in TTML, Docomo had 11.76 per cent stake in TTML at the end of December last year. The company’s market valuation rose by Rs 260.85 crore to Rs 1,567.85 crore. The London Court of Arbitration had given the $1.18 billion award in favour of NTT Docomo for Tata’s alleged breach of an agreement over their telecom joint venture (JV) — Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL). In November 2009, Docomo had acquired 26.5 per cent stake in TTSL for about Rs 12,740 crore. The two had also agreed that in case Docomo exits the venture within five years, it will be paid a minimum 50 per cent of the acquisition price. Under the shareholding agreement between the two, Tata was obligated to find a buyer for Docomo’s shares in TTSL if the Japanese company exited, the condition the Indian company is alleged to have breached.

According to an earlier Tata statement, when it asked for RBI’s approval for payment of the damages, the central bank of the country had said the option was not valid and any payment would have to be made at fair market value. Docomo had then moved Delhi High Court for enforcement of the award. The RBI then sought to intervene in the ongoing litigation in Delhi High Court between Tata Sons and Docomo. While Cyrus Mistry, when he was the chairman of Tata Sons, had made the Docomo issue into a legal battle, sources said it was not taken kindly by Ratan Tata.