Tata Sky subscribers can soon access Netflix content

Netflix content will be available on Tata Sky platform soon (Representational) Netflix content will be available on Tata Sky platform soon (Representational)

Direct-to-home operator Tata Sky and video streaming major Netflix have entered into a strategic partnership for content delivery. As per the deal, Tata Sky will make the content of Netflix available to the Indian subscribers on its platforms.

Through this partnership, Tata Sky subscribers in India will be able to browse and access the entire Netflix service, including TV shows, films, documentaries, in the coming months through future Tata Sky platforms, according to a joint statement released by the companies.

Welcoming Netflix on board, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Sky, Harit Nagpal, said, “Tata Sky’s partnership with Netflix adds another dimension to providing world-wide quality content On-Demand for our subscribers. Keeping up with our promise of pioneering innovation, we will soon announce the offering that is possible with this partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership, Netflix global head of business development Bill Holmes said, “With this new partnership and Netflix’s stellar line up of original content from across the world, Tata Sky’s customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment in one place.”

Tata Sky is currently spread across two lakh towns with over 18 million connections in the country, while Netflix has 125 million members in over 190 countries.

