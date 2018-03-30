Tata Power okays sale of defence biz to Tata Sons

The Tata Power board has approved the sale of its defence business, Strategic Engineering Division, to Tata Advance Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, at an enterprise value of Rs 2,230 crore. The decision is part of the company’s plan to monetise non-core assets and improve its balance sheet. The company will receive Rs 1,040 crore at the time of closing the deal, and Rs 1,190 crore on achieving certain milestones, the company said in a statement.

Tata Power has been selling its non-core assets to reduce debt. On Monday, the company sold 58 crore shares in Panatone Finvest, a company that owns 30.1 per cent in Tata Communications, for Rs 2,150 crore.

The company has been facing severe financial strain due to loss-making 4,000 MW Mundra Power Plant in Gujarat. The plant alone has around Rs 15,000 crore debt and the company has been toying with various options to either sell the plant or finds ways to increase the tariff which would make it profitable. Total gross debt of the company stands at Rs 49,000 crore. The company aims to bring down this debt through sale of non-core assets. In the October-December quarter of 2017, Tata Power’s net profit fell 7.1 per cent to Rs 648 crore while operating margins fell 350 basis points to 17.39 per cent.

Anil Sardana, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “The company has been working on charting its next phase of growth, for which monetisation of non-core assets is a critical step. This sale will also help in reduction of leverage.” FE

