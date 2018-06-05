Tata Motors sets up electric vehicle vertical

The company also appointed Shailesh Chandra the head of this vertical. The company also appointed Shailesh Chandra the head of this vertical.

Tata Motors on Monday became the second company after Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) to create an electric vehicle vertical which would tap into the full potential of this emerging technology. The company also appointed Shailesh Chandra the head of this vertical.

Earlier, the electric vehicle initiative of Tata Motors was being run through a project office.

“Chandra will lead the new vertical in addition to his current responsibility and will be redesignated as president – electric mobility business & corporate strategy, with immediate effect and will continue to be a member of the executive committee,” Tata Motors said in BSE filing.

“Creation of this new business vertical will enable Tata Motors to deliver on its aspiration of providing innovative and competitive e-mobility solutions,” it added. FE

