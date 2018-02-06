Tata Motors net profit rises over 10-fold to 1,215 cr in Dec quarter

Group revenue rose 16.1 per cent to Rs 74,156 crore in the reporting quarter, the company said. Group revenue rose 16.1 per cent to Rs 74,156 crore in the reporting quarter, the company said.

Tata Motors Group has reported a net profit of Rs 1,215 crore for the December quarter, up over 11-fold from Rs 111.6 crore a year ago. On a standalone basis, Tata Motors India returned to the black with a net profit of Rs 183.65 crore on a revenue of Rs 16,102 crore, up 59 per cent.

Group revenue rose 16.1 per cent to Rs 74,156 crore in the reporting quarter, the company said. The company had reported loss of Rs 1,052.13 crore in the year-ago period and a net loss of Rs 295.30 crore in September quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

The British marquee JLR numbers printed lower with a pretax profit of 192 million pounds, down from 255 million pounds a year ago, which had included an $ 85 million insurance recovery. JLR revenue jumped 4.3 per cent to 6.3 billion pounds. “JLT profitability was impacted by the run-out of the 17 model year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and higher depreciation and amortisation resulting from continued investment to drive profitable growth,” the company said.

JLR operating profit margin expansion of 160 basis points at 10.9 per cent.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors’ passenger and commercial vehicle business grew strongly. Revenue grew by 57.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,101.6 crore, driven by strong volume growth. Standalone volume rose 29 per cent from 1,32,000 units, with commercial vehicle volumes showing an increase of 34.4 per cent and passenger vehicles 17.5 per cent.

Guenter Butschek, Tata Motors CEO & MD, said: “the turnaround strategy is delivering results for us as is evident in share gain in an intensely competitive market and improved profitability enabled by a slew of new product launches and customer centric initiatives. The regulatory landscape on emission norms including BSVI, EVs and alternative fuel sources are significant challenges for the industry and Tata Motors is ready to play its part, while we continue on our journey to drive competitive, profitable growth”

Tata Motors shares rose over 3.12 per cent at Rs 396.05 on the BSE against a m 0.88 per cent correction in the benchmark at 34,757.16 points.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “we have delivered a satisfying quarter of profitable growth. Jaguar Land Rover, despite tough market conditions, continued its volume growth trajectory with strong response to its new product range. In a market that is facing significant disruptions, Jaguar Land Rover will invest for growth while continuing its journey of sustainable profitable growth.” Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said: “despite headwinds and uncertainty in some markets, Jaguar Land Rover still delivered increased unit sales …”

