Tata Motors launches ‘TAMO’

Under the TAMO sub-brand, the company will launch vehicles that are low in volumes requiring low investment.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published:February 3, 2017 12:05 am
It is also looking at a different buying experience for TAMO vehicles.

Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday introduced a new brand called ‘TAMO’, which will incubate new technologies and make cars to meet expectations of consumers.

Under the TAMO sub-brand, the company will launch vehicles that are low in volumes requiring low investment. It is also looking at a different buying experience for TAMO vehicles. However, it did not confirm whether it would set up a separate retail chain as market leader Maruti Suzuki has done with Nexa.

“We need a different way to get into the future. To secure our future in a rapidly changing environment, the advanced mobility solutions space is of utmost importance. The introduction of TAMO will help us co-design India’s automotive footprint by taking new technologies and mobility concepts as a new ecosystem,” Tata Motors managing director and chief executive officer Guenter Butschek told reporters here.

